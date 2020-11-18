In the latest trading session, 1,564,849 Kodiak Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $141.12 changing hands around $26.88 or 0.2353, the market valuation stands at $6.28 Billion. KOD’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.27% off its 52-week high of $141.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 82.7% up since. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 444.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.2 Million.

Analysts give the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KOD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 23.53%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $141.49 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.9442, with the 5-day performance at 0.1658 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 0.8288 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOD’s forecast low is $89 with $145 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.4% per year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.07% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares while 83.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.99%. There are 203 institutions holding the Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 25.83% of the shares, roughly 11.57 Million KOD shares worth $626.41 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.81% or 4.84 Million shares worth $262.14 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1588023 shares estimated at $85.94 Million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $60.56 Million.