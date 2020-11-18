In the latest trading session, 6,708,702 Kinross Gold Corporation(NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.61 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.0206, the market valuation stands at $9.52 Billion. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.61% off its 52-week high of $10.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.26% up since. When we look at Kinross Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 Million.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Although KGC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.06%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.09-5 on Friday, Nov 13 added 5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6118, with the 5-day performance at -0.0026 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is -0.1614 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.86% over the past 6 months, a 117.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.5%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Kinross Gold Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +92.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $841Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $996.2 Million and $879.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Kinross Gold Corporation earnings to increase by 120.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.5% per year.

KGC Dividends

The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.12.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares while 66.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.13%. There are 608 institutions holding the Kinross Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 144.22 Million KGC shares worth $1.27 Billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 44.66 Million shares worth $393.9 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 72016300 shares estimated at $573.97 Million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 51.28 Million shares worth around $408.74 Million.