In the latest trading session, 2,194,396 NextEra Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.43 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.0023, the market valuation stands at $149.91 Billion. NEE’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.04% off its 52-week high of $83.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.82% up since. When we look at NextEra Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.42 Million.

Analysts give the NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NEE as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. NextEra Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Although NEE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.23%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $78.47- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.263, with the 5-day performance at -0.0139 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is 0.0008 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEE’s forecast low is $68 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.03% for it to hit the projected low.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.53 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.84 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.59 Billion and $4.61 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The 2020 estimates are for NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.52% per year.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 22 – January 26, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.4. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 80.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.77%. There are 2420 institutions holding the NextEra Energy, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 36.62% of the shares, roughly 179.35 Million NEE shares worth $10.77 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 30.87% or 151.21 Million shares worth $10.49 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 55789728 shares estimated at $3.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 11.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 8.29% of the shares, roughly 40.63 Million shares worth around $2.44 Billion.