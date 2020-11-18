In the latest trading session, 1,352,996 NetEase, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.44 changing hands around -$0.41 or -0.0047, the market valuation stands at $59.91 Billion. NTES’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.77% off its 52-week high of $103.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.49% up since. When we look at NetEase, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 Million.

Analysts give the NetEase, Inc. (NTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NTES as a Hold, 31 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. NetEase, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.39.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Although NTES has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.47%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $91.52- on Thursday, Nov 12 added 5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4119, with the 5-day performance at -0.0335 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is -0.0218 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.3 days.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NetEase, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.26% over the past 6 months, a 5.8% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.8%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. NetEase, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -64.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.76 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that NetEase, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $2.96 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.09 Billion and $2.25 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23%. The 2020 estimates are for NetEase, Inc. earnings to increase by 60.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.63% per year.

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 19, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.19. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.21%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of NetEase, Inc. shares while 42.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.48%. There are 875 institutions holding the NetEase, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 17.2% of the shares, roughly 22.59 Million NTES shares worth $2.05 Billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.77% or 20.71 Million shares worth $1.88 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 6280830 shares estimated at $575.85 Million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 3.83% of the shares, roughly 5.03 Million shares worth around $461.33 Million.