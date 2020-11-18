In the latest trading session, 1,892,590 Flex Ltd.(NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.61 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.0215, the market valuation stands at $8.32 Billion. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.78% off its 52-week high of $16.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.73% up since. When we look at Flex Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 Million.

Analysts give the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FLEX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Flex Ltd.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.15%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.74- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3185, with the 5-day performance at 0.0633 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 0.1776 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLEX’s forecast low is $17 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.26% over the past 6 months, a 2.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Flex Ltd. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -2.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.23 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.55 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $6.46 Billion and $5.48 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30%. The 2020 estimates are for Flex Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.5% per year.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.6% of Flex Ltd. shares while 105.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.78%. There are 395 institutions holding the Flex Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 69.41 Million FLEX shares worth $773.22 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 52.79 Million shares worth $588.08 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. With 19364236 shares estimated at $198.48 Million under it, the former controlled 3.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 18.92 Million shares worth around $193.89 Million.