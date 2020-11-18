SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,413,311 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.86 Million, closed the last trade at $8.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The SPI stock price is -465.7% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 93.33% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Despite being -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the SPI stock price touched $8.77-5 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares have moved 343.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed -6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 498.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 53.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -87.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -87.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -87.88% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.1%.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.91% with a share float percentage of 24.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co., Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpine Global Management, LLC with over 41.53 Thousand shares worth more than $298.99 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Alpine Global Management, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 35Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.