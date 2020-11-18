Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,004,909 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $67.97 per share which meant it lost -$3.23 on the day or -4.54% during that session. The NARI stock price is -24.92% off its 52-week high price of $84.91 and 41.81% above the 52-week low of $39.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 308.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.99% from current levels.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.3%.

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.86% with a share float percentage of 84.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inari Medical, Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.34 Million shares worth more than $92.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 2.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 848.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.56 Million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 450000 shares of worth $31.06 Million while later fund manager owns 349.61 Thousand shares of worth $24.13 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.