Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2,621,114 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $821.32 Million, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 5.3% during that session. The HIMX stock price is -6.92% off its 52-week high price of $5.1 and 63.73% above the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 742.21 Million shares.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Sporting 5.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the HIMX stock price touched $4.86-1 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Himax Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 79.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have changed 29.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Himax Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -471.43%, compared to 1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1100% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $252.94 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $174.93 Million and $184.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.6% for the current quarter and 30.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -284.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.72% with a share float percentage of 19.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Himax Technologies, Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.75 Million shares worth more than $27.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.15 Million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 1159400 shares of worth $4.8 Million while later fund manager owns 876.33 Thousand shares of worth $3.09 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.