G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 1,374,897 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $931.26 Million, closed the last trade at $19.38 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 8.57% during that session. The GIII stock price is -77.61% off its 52-week high price of $34.42 and 84.73% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 872.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 908.95 Million shares.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

Sporting 8.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the GIII stock price touched $19.40- or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares have moved -42.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have changed 38.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +118.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.28%, compared to -22% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.8% and -44% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $769.84 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $549.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 Billion and $754.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.8% for the current quarter and -27.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.2%.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.2% with a share float percentage of 114.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.38 Million shares worth more than $83.67 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.16 Million and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.55% shares in the company for having 2684188 shares of worth $35.19 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $13.21 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.