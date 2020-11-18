Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 2,876,671 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.48 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The AZUL stock price is -141.07% off its 52-week high price of $44.55 and 71.32% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Azul S.A. (AZUL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the AZUL stock price touched $18.71- or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Azul S.A. shares have moved -56.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have changed 35.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $322.24 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $372.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $790.02 Million and $526.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.2% for the current quarter and -29.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -274.5%.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.61% with a share float percentage of 33.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Azul S.A. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.49 Million shares worth more than $164.31 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 2.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.07 Million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.09% shares in the company for having 6691195 shares of worth $88.06 Million while later fund manager owns 4.59 Million shares of worth $60.43 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.