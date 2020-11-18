In the latest trading session, 1,430,074 VICI Properties Inc.(NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.49 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0021, the market valuation stands at $14.22 Billion. VICI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.53% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.82% up since. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts give the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VICI as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.46.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.21%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.81- on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0341, with the 5-day performance at 0.0402 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 0.1157 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VICI’s forecast low is $23 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.17% for it to hit the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +47.49% over the past 6 months, a 10.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. VICI Properties Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +119%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1040% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $348.51 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $346.62 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $237.54 Million and $251.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.9% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 28, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 5.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.32.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 108.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.03%. There are 543 institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.74% of the shares, roughly 63.02 Million VICI shares worth $1.47 Billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.72% or 57.53 Million shares worth $1.34 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 17933539 shares estimated at $389.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 16Million shares worth around $373.84 Million.