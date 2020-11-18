In the latest trading session, 11,536,300 InnSuites Hospitality Trust(NYSE:IHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.44 changing hands around $0.54 or 0.2842, the market valuation stands at $22.19 Million. IHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.21% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.54% up since. When we look at InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.02 Million.

Analysts give the InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IHT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) trade information

Instantly IHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 28.42%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.05 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 21.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5621, with the 5-day performance at 0.2513 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is 0.5294 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.6%. The 2020 estimates are for InnSuites Hospitality Trust earnings to increase by 85.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 24, 2019, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.02. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.09%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.31% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 0.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 8 institutions holding the InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 20.7 Thousand IHT shares worth $22.15 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 10.19 Thousand shares worth $9.64 Thousand as of 44011.