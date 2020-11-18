Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,775,287 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.06 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The RXT stock price is -41.66% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 5.04% above the 52-week low of $15.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.39%.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.45% with a share float percentage of 96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rackspace Technology, Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 129.61 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 64.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boston Partners, with the holding of over 4.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.42 Million and represent 2.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2576417 shares of worth $49.7 Million while later fund manager owns 690.17 Thousand shares of worth $13.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.