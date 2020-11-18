In the latest trading session, 1,716,489 Genworth Financial, Inc.(NYSE:GNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.55 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0033, the market valuation stands at $2.3 Billion. GNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.35% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.87, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.9% up since. When we look at Genworth Financial, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 Million.

Analysts give the Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GNW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Genworth Financial, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Although GNW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.33%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.63-1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.033, with the 5-day performance at 0.0078 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 0.2949 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNW’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genworth Financial, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +49.51% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Genworth Financial, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +433.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 184.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genworth Financial, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.99 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.04 Billion and $1.84 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Genworth Financial, Inc. earnings to decrease by -144.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1% of Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 69.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.29%. There are 350 institutions holding the Genworth Financial, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 55.87 Million GNW shares worth $187.18 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.9% or 46.95 Million shares worth $108.46 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 14357632 shares estimated at $33.17 Million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 13.19 Million shares worth around $44.19 Million.