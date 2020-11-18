Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,211,381 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.51 Million, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.42% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -308.87% off its 52-week high price of $11.53 and 48.23% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting 5.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the GSMG stock price touched $4.35-3 or saw a rise of 35.17%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -72.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed 5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 92.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.46.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.8%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.42% with a share float percentage of 10.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 96.68 Thousand shares worth more than $270.69 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Linden Advisors LP held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 71Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.8 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.