In the latest trading session, 3,626,972 Freeport-McMoRan Inc.(NYSE:FCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.0017, the market valuation stands at $30.5 Billion. FCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.38% off its 52-week high of $21.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.05% up since. When we look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.34 Million.

Analysts give the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FCX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.3.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Although FCX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.17%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.15- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5998, with the 5-day performance at 0.0748 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 0.2239 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCX’s forecast low is $16 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +130.59% over the past 6 months, a 2400% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +1400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 325% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.05 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.41 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.91 Billion and $2.8 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings to decrease by -109.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21 – January 25, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.2.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 73.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.47%. There are 1032 institutions holding the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.04% of the shares, roughly 160.4 Million FCX shares worth $1.86 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.91% or 114.98 Million shares worth $1.8 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 41486425 shares estimated at $480Million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 36.03 Million shares worth around $416.89 Million.