Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,016,966 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.57 Million, closed the last trade at $14.39 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The FVAC stock price is -14.04% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 32.04% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (FVAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.47% with a share float percentage of 53.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DSAM Partners (London) Ltd with over 1.3 Million shares worth more than $17.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, DSAM Partners (London) Ltd held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 1.26 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.15 Million and represent 3.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund and BNY-Mellon Small Cap Multi Strategy Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 238353 shares of worth $3.22 Million while later fund manager owns 112.92 Thousand shares of worth $1.52 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.