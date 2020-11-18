In the latest trading session, 1,559,250 Fifth Third Bancorp(NASDAQ:FITB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.6 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.0211, the market valuation stands at $18.82 Billion. FITB’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.95% off its 52-week high of $31.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.27% up since. When we look at Fifth Third Bancorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Instantly FITB is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.11%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.69- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1401, with the 5-day performance at 0.0277 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 0.1364 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.91 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.84 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.26 Billion and $1.9 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Fifth Third Bancorp earnings to increase by 9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.98% per year.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.08. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.91%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 81.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.04%. There are 906 institutions holding the Fifth Third Bancorp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 10.48% of the shares, roughly 74.66 Million FITB shares worth $1.44 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 66.85 Million shares worth $1.29 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20297970 shares estimated at $391.34 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 14.76 Million shares worth around $284.64 Million.