In the latest trading session, 4,065,028 Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE:EPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.67 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.0288, the market valuation stands at $42.94 Billion. EPD’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.55% off its 52-week high of $29.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.79% up since. When we look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.03 Million.

Analysts give the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EPD as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.88%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.56- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3058, with the 5-day performance at 0.0754 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 0.136 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPD’s forecast low is $19 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.26 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $7.14 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $8.01 Billion and $7.48 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings to increase by 9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.75% per year.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 28 – February 01, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 9.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.78. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 6.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.5% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 31.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.17%. There are 1076 institutions holding the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 70.09 Million EPD shares worth $1.11 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 41.63 Million shares worth $657.36 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. With 21094327 shares estimated at $370.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 11.53 Million shares worth around $202.85 Million.