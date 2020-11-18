In the latest trading session, 2,522,905 Eldorado Gold Corporation(NYSE:EGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.12 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.0143, the market valuation stands at $2.28 Billion. EGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.44% off its 52-week high of $14.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.94% up since. When we look at Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

Analysts give the Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EGO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Although EGO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.43%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.96- on Friday, Nov 13 added 5.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6395, with the 5-day performance at -0.0094 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is -0.027 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGO’s forecast low is $12 with $20.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $95.56 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Eldorado Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 43160 will be $139.81 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7%. The 2020 estimates are for Eldorado Gold Corporation earnings to increase by 121.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares while 62.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.28%. There are 237 institutions holding the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.96% of the shares, roughly 19.15 Million EGO shares worth $202.03 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.16% or 7.28 Million shares worth $76.76 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9967483 shares estimated at $124.89 Million under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.76% of the shares, roughly 8.31 Million shares worth around $104.15 Million.