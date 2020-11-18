DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,392,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.25 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.85% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -25.26% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 57.12% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Sporting 0.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the DOYU stock price touched $14.75- or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have moved 68.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -6.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $403.3 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $423.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $294.77 Million and $325.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.8% for the current quarter and 30.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +104.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.69% with a share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Limited having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 9.78 Million shares worth more than $129.26 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.36 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.83 Million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Communication Services Central Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 3680628 shares of worth $49.54 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $22.5 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.