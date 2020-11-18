In the latest trading session, 1,755,333 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)(NYSE:CCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $171.05 changing hands around $4.71 or 0.0283, the market valuation stands at $74.04 Billion. CCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.23% off its 52-week high of $180. The share price had its 52-week low at $114.18, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.25% up since. When we look at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

Analysts give the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CCI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.63.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) trade information

Instantly CCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.83%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $172.04 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2025, with the 5-day performance at 0.0382 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is 0.0241 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCI’s forecast low is $146 with $197 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.18% over the past 6 months, a 6.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +46.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.52 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.43 Billion and $1.42 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) earnings to increase by 45.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.4% per year.

CCI Dividends

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 21, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 3.2% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 5.32. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.55%.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares while 92.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.11%. There are 1511 institutions holding the Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 12.49% of the shares, roughly 53.87 Million CCI shares worth $9.01 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 30.07 Million shares worth $5.01 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. With 18588150 shares estimated at $3.1 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 12.39 Million shares worth around $2.06 Billion.