In the latest trading session, 1,486,009 Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.86 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0054, the market valuation stands at $33.96 Billion. LYG’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.47% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.1% up since. When we look at Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Instantly LYG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.54%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.88 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4411, with the 5-day performance at 0.0756 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.3704 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings to decrease by -37.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.3% per year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares while 1.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.31%. There are 238 institutions holding the Lloyds Banking Group plc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 37.64 Million LYG shares worth $48.93 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 32.03 Million shares worth $41.63 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 1844768 shares estimated at $2.44 Million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $1.38 Million.