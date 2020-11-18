In the latest trading session, 2,389,376 Liberty Global plc(NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.31 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.018, the market valuation stands at $13.16 Billion. LBTYK’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.87% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.36, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.63% up since. When we look at Liberty Global plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 Million.

Analysts give the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Liberty Global plc’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.8%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.43- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.028, with the 5-day performance at 0.1304 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is 0.0387 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LBTYK’s forecast low is $21 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Liberty Global plc earnings to increase by 180.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.47% of Liberty Global plc shares while 78.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.83%. There are 506 institutions holding the Liberty Global plc stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.02% of the shares, roughly 54.56 Million LBTYK shares worth $1.12 Billion.

Luxor Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 26.26 Million shares worth $539.25 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 24905701 shares estimated at $535.72 Million under it, the former controlled 6.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 5.61 Million shares worth around $120.57 Million.