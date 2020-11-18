In the latest trading session, 3,993,110 Applied Materials, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $75.74 changing hands around $1.37 or 0.0184, the market valuation stands at $69.27 Billion. AMAT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.41% off its 52-week high of $76.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.64, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.62% up since. When we look at Applied Materials, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.08 Million.

Analysts give the Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AMAT as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Applied Materials, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $1.26.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.84%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $76.05- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2434, with the 5-day performance at 0.0666 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 0.2048 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMAT’s forecast low is $62 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.03% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Materials, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +30.75% over the past 6 months, a 18.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Applied Materials, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.92 Billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Materials, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44287 will be $4.8 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.16 Billion and $3.96 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Applied Materials, Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.97% per year.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.88. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.42%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 83.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.54%. There are 1687 institutions holding the Applied Materials, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.56% of the shares, roughly 78.14 Million AMAT shares worth $4.65 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 75.07 Million shares worth $4.54 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26110781 shares estimated at $1.58 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 19.01 Million shares worth around $1.15 Billion.