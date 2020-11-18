CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1,529,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $814.71 Million, closed the last trade at $6.81 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The CXW stock price is -162.85% off its 52-week high price of $17.9 and 15.42% above the 52-week low of $5.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 Million shares.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the CXW stock price touched $6.92-1 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, CoreCivic, Inc. shares have moved -60.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) have changed -12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.73% with a share float percentage of 74.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoreCivic, Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.3 Million shares worth more than $171.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.95 Million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 7425212 shares of worth $59.4 Million while later fund manager owns 5.32 Million shares of worth $47.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.44% of company’s outstanding stock.