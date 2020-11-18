In the latest trading session, 5,678,083 CIIG Merger Corp.(NASDAQ:CIIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.11 changing hands around $1.36 or 0.127, the market valuation stands at $403.33 Million. CIIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.48% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.2% up since. When we look at CIIG Merger Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 549.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.5 Million.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

Instantly CIIC is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.7%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.59- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 8.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2513, with the 5-day performance at 0.2292 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) is 0.2488 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CIIG Merger Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CIIG Merger Corp. shares while 66.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.22%. There are 51 institutions holding the CIIG Merger Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.5% of the shares, roughly 1.94 Million CIIC shares worth $19.45 Million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 1.43 Million shares worth $14.28 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 315662 shares estimated at $3.13 Million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 159.55 Thousand shares worth around $1.58 Million.