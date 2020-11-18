In the latest trading session, 2,342,301 Ciena Corporation(NYSE:CIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.92 changing hands around -$2.12 or -0.0481, the market valuation stands at $6.47 Billion. CIEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.76% off its 52-week high of $61.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 27.05% up since. When we look at Ciena Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 Million.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Although CIEN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.81%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.53- on Monday, Nov 16 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0187, with the 5-day performance at -0.0235 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is 0.0019 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ciena Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -16.83% over the past 6 months, a 41.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 42.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Ciena Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +8.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $826.24 Million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Ciena Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $768.19 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $967.99 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44%. The 2020 estimates are for Ciena Corporation earnings to increase by 80.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.9% per year.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Ciena Corporation shares while 90.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.07%. There are 659 institutions holding the Ciena Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 14.65 Million CIEN shares worth $793.56 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.8% or 13.59 Million shares worth $539.2 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4380830 shares estimated at $237.27 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 4.02 Million shares worth around $159.6 Million.