In the latest trading session, 1,631,154 Chiasma, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.05 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0025, the market valuation stands at $235.26 Million. CHMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.36% off its 52-week high of $7.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.89% up since. When we look at Chiasma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 483.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 535.17 Million.

Analysts give the Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CHMA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Chiasma, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) trade information

Instantly CHMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.25%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.65-1 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 12.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1815, with the 5-day performance at 0.0024 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) is 0.0124 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 230.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHMA’s forecast low is $8 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +369.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 97.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Chiasma, Inc. earnings to increase by 17.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.3% per year.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Chiasma, Inc. shares while 75.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.69%. There are 128 institutions holding the Chiasma, Inc. stock share, with MPM Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 5.74 Million CHMA shares worth $24.67 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 3.66 Million shares worth $15.76 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1658899 shares estimated at $9.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $5.98 Million.