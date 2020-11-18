In the latest trading session, 2,307,587 Carrier Global Corporation(NYSE:CARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.18 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.0045, the market valuation stands at $34.84 Billion. CARR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.24% off its 52-week high of $41.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.38% up since. When we look at Carrier Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 Million.

Analysts give the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CARR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Carrier Global Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Although CARR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.45%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.48- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.3525, with the 5-day performance at 0.057 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is 0.228 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.4, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARR’s forecast low is $33 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Carrier Global Corporation earnings to decrease by -22.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.62% per year.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 29, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 0.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.32.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Carrier Global Corporation shares while 85.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.98%. There are 1340 institutions holding the Carrier Global Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.34% of the shares, roughly 89.64 Million CARR shares worth $2.74 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 74.01 Million shares worth $2.26 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 29733704 shares estimated at $908.07 Million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 24.71 Million shares worth around $549.04 Million.