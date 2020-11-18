Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,430,619 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.69 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The CSIQ stock price is -13.03% off its 52-week high price of $44.86 and 69.77% above the 52-week low of $12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the CSIQ stock price touched $42.24- or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Canadian Solar Inc. shares have moved 79.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have changed 4.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.5 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.75% from current levels.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Solar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +109.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.72%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -105.2% and -51.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $861.93 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $759.88 Million and $919.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.4% for the current quarter and 23.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -26.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.28% with a share float percentage of 65.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Solar Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lion Point Capital, LP with over 4.29 Million shares worth more than $82.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Lion Point Capital, LP held 7.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.13 Million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 1820166 shares of worth $66.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.15 Million shares of worth $40.24 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.