In the latest trading session, 4,152,957 BELLUS Health Inc.(NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.69 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.1276, the market valuation stands at $215.33 Million. BLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -347.21% off its 52-week high of $12.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.28% up since. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 603.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 921.68 Million.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.76%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.61-1 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6632, with the 5-day performance at 0.0364 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 0.0711 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 817.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.7%. The 2020 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.94% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 42.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.24%. There are 74 institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 5.97 Million BLU shares worth $61.43 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 5.14 Million shares worth $11.66 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund. With 1543000 shares estimated at $15.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 317.7 Thousand shares worth around $791.07 Thousand.