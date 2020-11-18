In the latest trading session, 2,148,472 Barclays PLC(NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.51 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.0288, the market valuation stands at $33.01 Billion. BCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.09% off its 52-week high of $10.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.59% up since. When we look at Barclays PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Analysts give the Barclays PLC (BCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BCS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Barclays PLC’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.88%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.52-0 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2136, with the 5-day performance at 0.0619 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is 0.4233 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCS’s forecast low is $5.73 with $11.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -23.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Barclays PLC earnings to increase by 53.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.6% per year.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Barclays PLC shares while 1.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.9%. There are 241 institutions holding the Barclays PLC stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 16.59 Million BCS shares worth $83.12 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 6.98 Million shares worth $34.98 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 7035082 shares estimated at $36.86 Million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 3.8 Million shares worth around $19.93 Million.