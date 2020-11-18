In the latest trading session, 2,973,821 Banco Santander, S.A.(NYSE:SAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0054, the market valuation stands at $46.28 Billion. SAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.52% off its 52-week high of $4.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.51% up since. When we look at Banco Santander, S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.59 Million.

Analysts give the Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SAN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Banco Santander, S.A.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Although SAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.54%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.79-1 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3333, with the 5-day performance at 0.0185 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 0.4376 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAN’s forecast low is $1.8 with $4.1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Banco Santander, S.A. earnings to decrease by -17.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.37% per year.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Banco Santander, S.A. shares while 1.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.67%. There are 321 institutions holding the Banco Santander, S.A. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 96.45 Million SAN shares worth $168.52 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 22.29 Million shares worth $38.94 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund. With 2593331 shares estimated at $4.92 Million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $3.93 Million.