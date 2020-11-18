In the latest trading session, 1,875,426 Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $146.75 changing hands around $2.83 or 0.0197, the market valuation stands at $49.98 Billion. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.02% off its 52-week high of $151.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.12% up since. When we look at Baidu, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 Million.

Analysts give the Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Baidu, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $2.3.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.97%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $151.18 on Monday, Nov 16 added 2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1627, with the 5-day performance at 0.0273 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 0.1273 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.62% over the past 6 months, a -3.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Baidu, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -38.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.42 Billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.96 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.13 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2020 estimates are for Baidu, Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.88% per year.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Baidu, Inc. shares while 67.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.06%. There are 1009 institutions holding the Baidu, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.6% of the shares, roughly 12.54 Million BIDU shares worth $1.59 Billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.87% or 10.55 Million shares worth $1.33 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 5618821 shares estimated at $673.64 Million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 4.66 Million shares worth around $559.17 Million.