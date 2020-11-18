In the latest trading session, 4,208,028 Avaya Holdings Corp.(NYSE:AVYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.2 changing hands around -$1.29 or -0.0662, the market valuation stands at $1.5 Billion. AVYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.24% off its 52-week high of $19.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.13, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.32% up since. When we look at Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 Million.

Analysts give the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AVYA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $1.2.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Although AVYA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.62%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.58- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 7.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3363, with the 5-day performance at -0.052 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is -0.0343 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVYA’s forecast low is $20 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avaya Holdings Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.58% over the past 6 months, a -0.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 36.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Avaya Holdings Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +69%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $733.55 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Avaya Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44166 will be $720.45 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $726Million and $710.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Avaya Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -122.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.3% per year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares while 113.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.99%. There are 294 institutions holding the Avaya Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.36% of the shares, roughly 8.15 Million AVYA shares worth $123.9 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 6.71 Million shares worth $101.92 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2394592 shares estimated at $29.6 Million under it, the former controlled 2.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 2.32 Million shares worth around $28.63 Million.