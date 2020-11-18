APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,083,222 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.68 on the day or -4.25% during that session. The APG stock price is -7.83% off its 52-week high price of $16.52 and 42.3% above the 52-week low of $8.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that APi Group Corporation (APG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) trade information

Despite being -4.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the APG stock price touched $16.52- or saw a rise of 7.26%. Year-to-date, APi Group Corporation shares have moved 47.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) have changed 0.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.49% from current levels.

APi Group Corporation (APG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.1%.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.61% with a share float percentage of 91.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APi Group Corporation having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.33 Million shares worth more than $474.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 19.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.66 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 4673386 shares of worth $56.78 Million while later fund manager owns 4.34 Million shares of worth $52.76 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.