In the latest trading session, 12,439,263 Annaly Capital Management, Inc.(NYSE:NLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.1 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.0266, the market valuation stands at $11.3 Billion. NLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.63% off its 52-week high of $10.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.67% up since. When we look at Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 Million.

Analysts give the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NLY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.66%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.15-0 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1407, with the 5-day performance at 0.0939 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 0.1181 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NLY’s forecast low is $7.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.71% over the past 6 months, a 6% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.6%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +7.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -40.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $548.2 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $474Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.07 Billion and $555.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. earnings to increase by 5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.25% per year.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 11.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.88. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 10.86%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 48.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.35%. There are 872 institutions holding the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 133.38 Million NLY shares worth $874.96 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 101.41 Million shares worth $722.06 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 40769556 shares estimated at $267.45 Million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 35.49 Million shares worth around $232.79 Million.