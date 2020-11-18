Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1,209,708 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.43 Million, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 8.37% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -149.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 59.11% above the 52-week low of $0.323. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 352.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 492.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Sporting 8.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the MBRX stock price touched $0.8142 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -13.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have changed -3.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 321.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +532.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 153.16% from current levels.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +29.3%.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.85% with a share float percentage of 25.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.55 Million shares worth more than $1.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 891.14 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $724.23 Thousand and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 990927 shares of worth $959.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 563.78 Thousand shares of worth $545.63 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.