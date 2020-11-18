Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1,013,403 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The EDIT stock price is -38.99% off its 52-week high price of $39.96 and 51.27% above the 52-week low of $14.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 896.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 860.01 Million shares.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the EDIT stock price touched $30.22- or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have moved -2.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have changed -14.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.58%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.4% and -15.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +315%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.6 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $12.28 Million and $5.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.3% for the current quarter and 6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.6%.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.74% with a share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Editas Medicine, Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.67 Million shares worth more than $299.41 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 17.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.39 Million and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.16% shares in the company for having 5712794 shares of worth $167.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $52.83 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.