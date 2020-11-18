In the latest trading session, 3,259,201 Altice USA, Inc.(NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.82 changing hands around $0.56 or 0.0179, the market valuation stands at $18.02 Billion. ATUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.57% off its 52-week high of $32. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.87% up since. When we look at Altice USA, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 Million.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.79%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.99- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1659, with the 5-day performance at 0.0639 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is 0.1133 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.27 days.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.51 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Altice USA, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.51 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.47 Billion and $2.45 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Altice USA, Inc. earnings to increase by 712.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.74% of Altice USA, Inc. shares while 63.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.71%. There are 540 institutions holding the Altice USA, Inc. stock share, with Soroban Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.37% of the shares, roughly 30Million ATUS shares worth $780Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 29.33 Million shares worth $762.47 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11595149 shares estimated at $301.47 Million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 8.08 Million shares worth around $182.04 Million.