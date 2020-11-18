First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2,212,503 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.64 Billion, closed the last trade at $81.48 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -20.19% off its 52-week high price of $97.93 and 65.06% above the 52-week low of $28.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 Million shares.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the FSLR stock price touched $85.50- or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, First Solar, Inc. shares have moved 45.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed -3.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +85.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.08%, compared to 20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.1% and -17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.6%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $731.33 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $661.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 Billion and $532.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.7% for the current quarter and 24.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -186.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.95%.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.39% with a share float percentage of 89.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar, Inc. having a total of 669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.03 Million shares worth more than $546.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.52 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $696.21 Million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 3265994 shares of worth $194.49 Million while later fund manager owns 2.22 Million shares of worth $147.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.1% of company’s outstanding stock.