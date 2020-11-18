VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,373,783 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $282.04 Million, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.18% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -141.07% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 40.48% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Despite being -1.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the VYNE stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -63.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed -14.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 320.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 78.57% from current levels.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.4% with a share float percentage of 51.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VYNE Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.88 Million shares worth more than $37.97 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.85 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.34 Million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 4461554 shares of worth $7.72 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $4.84 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.