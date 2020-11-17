Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,651,107 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $133.52 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 1.21% during that session. The ZS stock price is -22.68% off its 52-week high price of $163.8 and 73.79% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 Million shares.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Sporting 1.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the ZS stock price touched $140.41 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 187.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed -13.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -283.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.77%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.69% with a share float percentage of 79.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 Million shares worth more than $732.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $841.56 Million and represent 4.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $194.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.