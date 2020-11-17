In the latest trading session, 2,972,746 XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:XSPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.75 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.0516, the market valuation stands at $119.01 Million. XSPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -404% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.43% up since. When we look at XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.58 Million.

Analysts give the XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XSPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54, meaning bulls need an upside of 2985.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XSPA’s forecast low is $54 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2985.71% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2985.71% for it to hit the projected low.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.53 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43525 will be $12.66 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8138.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.3%. The 2020 estimates are for XpresSpa Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 387.03 Thousand shares worth $1.62 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 372774 shares estimated at $1.56 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 130.55 Thousand shares worth around $301.56 Thousand.