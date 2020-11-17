In the latest trading session, 3,226,151 IAMGOLD Corporation(NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.43 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.0158, the market valuation stands at $1.62 Billion. IAG’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.98% off its 52-week high of $5.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.02% up since. When we look at IAMGOLD Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 Million.

Analysts give the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IAG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Although IAG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.58%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.60-4 on Friday, Nov 13 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.0777, with the 5-day performance at -0.0029 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is -0.1224 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $4.25 with $6.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +94.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.91% for it to hit the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $301.19 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that IAMGOLD Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 43252 will be $294.02 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.2%. The 2020 estimates are for IAMGOLD Corporation earnings to increase by 50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares while 68.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.75%. There are 255 institutions holding the IAMGOLD Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.22% of the shares, roughly 48.59 Million IAG shares worth $186.09 Million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.8% or 37.07 Million shares worth $141.96 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. With 27121291 shares estimated at $99.54 Million under it, the former controlled 5.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held about 4.67% of the shares, roughly 22.18 Million shares worth around $110.45 Million.