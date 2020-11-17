In the latest trading session, 14,032,597 GoodRx Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GDRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.36 changing hands around -$9.36 or -0.2003, the market valuation stands at $14.61 Billion. GDRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.9% off its 52-week high of $64.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 1.63% up since. When we look at GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 Million.

Analysts give the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GDRX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.06.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDRX’s forecast low is $49 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +87.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.16% for it to hit the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.16% per year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares while 280.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 280.44%. There are 169 institutions holding the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.9% of the shares, roughly 3.03 Million GDRX shares worth $168.48 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.3% or 1.89 Million shares worth $105.05 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 1092800 shares estimated at $60.76 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 464.12 Thousand shares worth around $25.81 Million.