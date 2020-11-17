Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,480,036 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.17 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The WEI stock price is -341.38% off its 52-week high price of $6.4 and 49.66% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.5%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 10.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Central Investment Port-Emerging Markets Equity Central Fd and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 14900 shares of worth $19.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.03 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.