Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 2,348,843 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.49 Million, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.71% during that session. The DXLG stock price is -350% off its 52-week high price of $1.53 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Sporting 7.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the DXLG stock price touched $0.3427 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Destination XL Group, Inc. shares have moved -73.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have changed 27.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 782.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +782.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 782.35% from current levels.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.23 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $117.07 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.13% with a share float percentage of 61.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Destination XL Group, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC with over 8.43 Million shares worth more than $2.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Red Mountain Capital Partners, LLC held 16.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 3.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.31 Million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 1098835 shares of worth $714.57 Thousand while later fund manager owns 512.32 Thousand shares of worth $333.16 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.