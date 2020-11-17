Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 2,566,999 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $51 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 1.8% during that session. The VTR stock price is -24.27% off its 52-week high price of $63.38 and 73.82% above the 52-week low of $13.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 Million shares.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) trade information

Sporting 1.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the VTR stock price touched $52.70- or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, Ventas, Inc. shares have moved -11.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have changed 19.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $909.9 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $918.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $996Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.6% for the current quarter and -9.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.5%.

VTR Dividends

Ventas, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.8 at a share yield of 3.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.38%.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.34% with a share float percentage of 97.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventas, Inc. having a total of 897 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.15 Million shares worth more than $1.98 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 36.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Billion and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 16659579 shares of worth $639.06 Million while later fund manager owns 10.64 Million shares of worth $389.63 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.